Iowa State Patrol warns teens to slow down

Two recent cases of teenagers caught driving more than 100 MPH in Iowa is prompting a warning to all parents.

“Last year, there were 57 fatalities and nearly 13,000 crashes on Iowa roads involving our young and inexperienced motorists between the ages of 14 and 20,” the Iowa State Patrol posted Monday on its Facebook page.

The post includes photos of two recent stops of teenage drivers in the Des Moines area.

One of the photos shows a 17-year-old caught driving 100 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, and the other shows a 16-year-old caught going 104 in a 65.

The driver going 104 was given a citation for $330, and the driver going 100 received a ticket for $296.25.

“Any speed conviction over 25mph the posted speed limit, would be grounds for loss of license,” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathaniel Ludwig tells KWQC by email.

However, Ludwig points out the loss of one’s license would be handled by the Iowa Department of Transportation.