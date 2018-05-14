Iowa State Tailgate Tour makes stop in Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) The Iowa State Tailgate Tour made a pitstop in Bettendorf Monday night.
Football coach Matt Campbell and basketball coach Steve Prohm were a couple of the coaches in attendance, along with Davenport native and women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly.
It also happened to be coach Fennelly's birthday Monday.
All the coaches praised the local talent in the Quad Cities, expressing the importance of recruiting the area.
