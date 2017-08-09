Iowa State Patrol using unique strategies to catch distracted drivers

Local police departments, like Dubuque Police, have been using some plainclothes officers to catch distracted drivers, but now Iowa State Patrol is also using unique strategies.

A new law went into effect July 1, making texting and driving illegal in Iowa.

"The Iowa State Patrol has been doing different projects hopefully finding drivers who are breaking the law," said Trooper Dan Loussaert.

In the Quad Cities area, ISP has started using plainclothes officers to catch those illegally using their phones.

But that's not all, recently an RV was used to spot distracted drivers on the road.

Trooper Loussaert told TV-6 sometimes when people see officers or squad cars around, they put their phones down. By using unmarked cars or plainclothes officers, they can more easily identify distracted drivers.

"Across the U.S. our traffic fatalities in the last few years have been increasing a bit, and I believe part of that is the distracted driving caused by cellphones," said Trooper Loussaert.

He said not all districts across the state are utilizing the RV method, but they are using other strategies.