Iowa State football cancels Saturday's spring game

Iowa State football has cancelled its spring game scheduled for Saturday due to poor weather. The game will not be rescheduled.

“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”

Iowa State will open its season on September 1, against South Dakota State at Jack Trice Stadium.