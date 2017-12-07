Iowa State knocks off Iowa in CyHawk game, 84-78

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 24 points and Iowa State held off rival Iowa 84-78 on Thursday night, its eighth straight home win over the Hawkeyes.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (6-2), who've won six in a row after a 0-2 start.

Neither team could get separation for much of a game that featured 17 lead changes and seven ties. But Wigginton followed a corner 3 by Donovan Jackson with one of his own, putting Iowa State ahead 72-63 with 6:15 left - a lead the Cyclones would not relinquish.

Jack Nunge pulled the Hawkeyes within 79-76 on a jumper with 28 seconds to go. But that's as close as they would get, as free throws by Hans Brase and Weiler-Babb put the game out of reach.

Jordan Bohannon hit five 3s and had 19 points and Nunge added 16 for the Hawkeyes (4-6), who've dropped six of their last seven.

Iowa outrebounded the Cyclones 53-31, but it also committed 18 turnovers and shot a ghastly 1 of 8 from the free throw line.

Wigginton, a natural point guard playing at shooting guard with Weiler-Babb manning the point, has scored at least 20 points in three straight games - and Weiler-Babb has had at least 10 assists in four consecutive outings.

