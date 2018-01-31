Iowa State stuns No. 15 West Virginia, 93-77

West Virginia fell behind 25-11 after allowing Iowa State to hit 10 of its first 13 shots. The Mountaineers rallied with an 18-4 run, but the Cyclones answered with a 24-11 spurt and went back ahead 53-40.

Iowa State continued its torrid shooting in the second half. Jackson's fifth 3 gave it a 74-60 lead, and Wigginton's drive at the end of the shot clock made it 84-70 with 4:38 left.

The Cyclones committed just eight turnovers against the league's leader in turnover margin despite missing point guard Nick Weiler-Babb to knee tendinitis.

Jevon Carter scored 18 points and Esa Ahmad and Sagaba Konate each had 17 for West Virginia.

