Iowa State upsets No. 8 Texas Tech, 70-52

Freshman Cameron Lard scored 18 points and Iowa State cruised past No. 8 Texas Tech 70-52 on Saturday, its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Lindell Wigginton and Donovan Jackson each added 13 points for the Cyclones (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who handed the Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3) their second straight loss to an unranked opponent on the road.

The Cyclones jumped ahead 31-18 late in the first half. That seemed to wake up the Red Raiders, who responded with a run to go up 35-34.

But Iowa State answered with a 13-1 burst capped by Wigginton's jumper that gave put the Cyclones ahead 47-36. Weiler-Babb's desperation 3 to beat the shot clock made it 57-40 with 7:26 left. He buried another clock-beating 3 on a turnaround to push the lead to 69-49.

Zhaire Smith had 10 points for Tech, whose leading scorer Keenan Evans was held to seven points on 2 of 12 shooting.

