Iowa State uses strong 2nd half to beat UNI, 76-65

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Iowa State blew past Northern Iowa 76-65 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 with nine rebounds for the Cyclones (8-2), who used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the Panthers (8-3) in a hole too deep to climb out of.

Wigginton scored 11 of 13 points for Iowa State at one crucial point in the second half - a run capped by a deep 3 from the elbow - and Weiler-Babb's 3-point play made it 59-50 with 7:55 to go.

Weiler-Babb added another 3 a few minutes later that pushed the lead to 64-54, and Jeff Beverly followed with a 3 that made it 69-56 with just over three minutes to go.

Wyatt Lohaus had 16 points for the Panthers, who shot just 10 of 30 in the second half and just 36 percent overall.

