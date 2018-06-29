Iowa Supreme Court blocks 72-hour abortion waiting period

The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

The court rejected the law Friday, ruling that it violates the Iowa Constitution.

The ruling sides with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year.

A district court judge upheld the waiting period in September, but the Iowa Supreme Court blocked its implementation until it could hear arguments from both sides.

The waiting period is part of a law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The 20-week ban is in effect and isn't part of the legal challenge.

Iowa lawmakers this year approved a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That law is on hold pending a legal challenge.

