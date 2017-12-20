Iowa Supreme Court eases statewide courthouse weapons ban

The Iowa Supreme Court has eased its ban on guns in county courthouses.

Chief Justice Mark Cady says in an order signed Tuesday that county supervisors and other local officials may request guns to be allowed in areas of courthouses not totally occupied by the courts.

Cady's order in June banned guns throughout all courthouses after the Iowa Legislature passed a law authorizing citizens to sue local officials who enact local gun bans in public buildings including courthouses. The law also allows guns to be carried into the Iowa Capitol.

Gun rights advocates say Iowans should not lose the right of self-defense when inside public buildings like courthouses.

Opponents say emotions often run high in courthouses and it's asking for trouble allowing guns inside.

