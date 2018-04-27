Iowa Supreme Court reverses 380 traffic camera ban

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled the Department of Transportation can't order cities, including Cedar Rapids, to move or remove traffic cameras from interstates.

The Iowa DOT issued rules in 2014 that made cameras on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids and on other state highways illegal and ordered cities to move those cameras.

Cities filed a lawsuit against the DOT arguing the cameras improved safety and that the Iowa DOT could not prove otherwise in retroactively applying rules to ban them.

A district court sided with the Iowa DOT in arguing it had jurisdiction over state highways and interstates. Cedar Rapids stopped issuing tickets from the I-380 cameras in April 2017 in response to that ruling.

But the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the Iowa DOT did not have authority to set rules on how cities place and operate traffic cameras and failed to follow proper rule making procedures. The case now goes back to the lower courts.

The 4 sets of I-380 cameras in Cedar Rapids issue by far the most speed tickets of the traffic cameras across the city. The city pointed to reduced fatal crash rates since the cameras went up as reason for their use. A month after the city stopped issuing tickets from the cameras, police reported the number of cars going at least 12 miles over the speed limit at those sections of 380 increased 79-percent.

