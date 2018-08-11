Iowa Supreme Court upholds decision to block ID requirements for absentee voting

The Iowa Supreme Court returned a ruling Friday on a challenge to parts of Iowa's new voter ID law.

The court upheld a lower court's decision to block some identification requirements for absentee voting, meaning Iowa voters will not need an ID number to request an absentee ballot.

"While I am disappointed the court set aside only part of the injunction, I look forward to a full hearing on the merits of the case at some point in the future." said Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Iowa democrats applauded the ruling. State party chairman Troy Price called it a win for democracy and said Kim Reynolds, Paul Pate, and the Iowa GOP pushed this bill as a blatant attempt at suppressing Iowan's right to vote.