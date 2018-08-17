Iowa Unemployment rate falls to 2.6 percent

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in July, the lowest level in 18 years and continuing to improve since a year ago when it was 3.1 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in July.

The Iowa Workforce Development director says more than 13,000 additional Iowans are employed now compared to the same time last year.

There were some job losses. Retail trade shed the most jobs in July by 3,000. Much of the decline was due to recent announcements of stores closing around the state. Educational services and the healthcare sector posted the only other major loss.

The biggest job gains were in manufacturing, growing by 1,300. The financial activities sector added 600 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector rebounded from a loss last month and gained 600 jobs.

