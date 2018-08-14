Iowa Utilities Board outlines how customers can pursue a utility service complaint

The Iowa Utility Board is investigating complaints from Alliant-IPL customers regarding high bills. Those complaints are currently being investigated by IUB customer service staff.

The Iowa Utility Board suggests that customers resolve utility service issues with the provider prior to filing a complaint with the IUB. If customers can't resolve the issues, they are welcome to file a complaint with the IUB.

The IUB provides the following steps to issue a utility service complaint:

1. Written complaints are received by the IUB with specific information from a customer regarding their individual situation. The IUB can receive this complaint information by email, postal mail, fax, or through a submitted online complaint form at https://iub.iowa.gov/complaint-form.

2. If the complaint is filed electronically, the customer receives an auto-reply acknowledging receipt by the IUB. Within 10 days of receipt, the customer, Provider and the Office of Consumer Advocate receive a copy of the complaint and initial letter from IUB staff asking the provider to respond to the issues in the complaint. Within the next 20 days, the response by the provider is due to the IUB.

3. The customer information and the provider's response are then reviewed by IUB staff. As necessary, IUB staff will request additional information in order to complete their investigation. When the staff investigation is complete, IUB staff will then propose a resolution letter and send the letter to the customer, to the provider and the OCA. The proposed resolution may be accepted or appealed to the Board with a request for a formal hearing. Customers can find more information on how to file a complaint about utility service on the IUB website at https://iub.iowa.gov/how-to-file-complaint

