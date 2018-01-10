Iowa Wesleyan in top 300 for online degree program

A small university in our area is getting credit for being among the best. Iowa Wesleyan University is recognized for the 2018 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News and World Report.

According to a news release, the university ranked as one of the top 340 online bachelor’s programs across the nation.

U.S. News and World Report made its comparison using factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

The comparison was based on things like student engagement, student services and technology and faculty credentials and training.

School administrators say typically students enrolled in the online programs are non-traditional students looking to advance in or change their careers