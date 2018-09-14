Iowa West Nile Virus sees highest activity since 2003

A recent report by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says West Nile Virus (WNV) is the highest it has been since 2003.

IDPH says there are currently 73 cases of WNV under investigation, in comparison to the highest year in 2003, with 147 cases.

“School has started, Halloween is just around the corner, and some people are even thinking about the holidays, but mosquitoes still are thriving and biting,” IDPH Deputy Epidemiologist, Dr. Ann Garvey said.

Garvey said WNV will continue its activity until the first hard frost in the state, regardless of when in the year that might be.

Symptoms of WNV include headaches, joint pains, body aches, vomiting, rash, and diarrhea.

Some ways to reduce the risk of getting WNV include using insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535, avoiding being outdoors during dawn and dusk, and wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks outdoors.