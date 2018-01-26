Iowa Workforce Development to meet with the 202 laid off Siemens workers

Iowa Workforce Development is holding four Rapid Response meetings on Monday, January 29 for the 202 workers who were laid off from Siemens Gamesa in Fort Madison.

The meetings will take place at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 6169 Reve Court in Fort Madison. Siemens is assigning time slots to the former employees so that attendance is spread out evenly among the four meetings.

At the meeting, employees from the IowaWORKS Center in Fort Madison and Burlington will share information about the resources available through the job centers as well other regional services including: Iowa Department of Human Services, Community Action and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Carolyn Farley, Operations Manager for the IowaWORKS Centers in Fort Madison and Burlington, said their office is already being contacted by other employers in the area who are interested in hiring the laid off employees and will be gauging interest in holding a job fair for the impacted workers.

"We will let these job seekers know on Monday that IowaWORKS will be here with them every step of the way to assist them with a transition to new employment," Farley said. "The good news for all of them is that they have some fantastic skills that are already being sought out by premier employers in the region."

The laid off workers last day of working at Siemens was Wednesday, Jan. 24. They are being paid through March 22 as part of their severance package.

The IowaWORKS Center in Fort Madison is located at 933 Avenue H. Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The office is closed daily from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. for lunch.

The IowaWORKS Center in Burlington is located at 1000 N Roosevelt Ave., Suite #9. Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In addition, there is an IowaWORKS expansion office in Keokuk at Southeastern Community College, 335 Messenger Road. Hours are 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The office is closed from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. for lunch.

