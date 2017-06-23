Remains of Iowa airman returns home 73 years after being shot down in Italy

A World War II airman is finally headed home. The remains of Staff Sgt. Byron H. Nelson are being returned home to Iowa, 73 years after his plane went down in Italy in 1944.

Nelson, a nose gunner, was 28 and on a bombing mission when the plane was shot down by a German fighter aircraft. According to the Iowa National Guard, eight of the ten crewmembers were able to safely parachute from the aircraft; two of them were taken prisoner by German forces.

Nelson and another crewmember were declared dead, but their remains were never recovered. in 1947, remains of an American airman, reportedly buried by local residents, were found, but without positive identification, they were re-interred as "Unknown X-190" at an American Cemetery in Florence, Italy.

With historical investigations and new technology, Nelson's remains were finally identified in 2016.

At the time of his death, Nelson was married and had at toddler daughter. Today, he is survived by two grandsons and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Primghar on Sat., July 1 at 1:30 p.m., with full military honors provided by the Iowa National Guard. The public is welcome to attend the memorial service.