Iowa and Illinois Attorney Generals join efforts to block 3D Gun plans

Attorney Generals joined a series of efforts Monday to block a Texas man from offering instructions online for making plastic guns using 3-D printers. Tom Miller of Iowa and Lisa Madigan are among them.

Miller's office released the following statement.

“The public safety threat is real. These guns are untraceable and undetectable, and it would allow criminals and others who are not allowed to carry guns to gain access to dangerous weapons. President Trump said today that making this technology available online doesn’t seem to make much sense, and he’s right.”

Madigan's office released the following statement.

"Our office is actively fighting against this. We worked on and joined a letter to Attorney General Sessions and Secretary of State Pompeo to urge them to reverse course and withdraw from the settlement that allows the 3-D guns to be made. We are also working closely with the states that have filed a national lawsuit to ensure that Illinois is included in the relief that they seek."

Attorneys general from 20 states wrote Monday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging them to revoke permission for the downloads. They say the government's current position is "deeply dangerous and could have an unprecedented impact on public safety."

Cody Wilson of Austin began posting the directions over the weekend, after the federal government dropped its opposition and settled a lawsuit that prevented him from making the files available for download. When fed to a 3-D printer, they allow a user to make the parts necessary for assembling fully functioning handguns or rifles.

Under the Obama administration, the State Department sued Wilson, saying his plans would violate laws against exporting firearms technology by putting the instructions into the hands of hostile forces or terrorists.

He sued, claiming a violation of his right of free expression but federal courts ruled against him. But then in June the Trump administration abruptly reversed course and concluded that rules limiting exports of weapons of war don't apply to Wilson's guns after all.

The guns, which fire conventional bullets, could never be traced if used in a crime because there's no serial number. And plastic guns could more easily slip through metal detectors.

