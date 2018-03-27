Iowa approves medical marijuana licenses in 5 cities

The Iowa Department of Public Health has approved medical marijuana dispensary licenses for five cities--including Davenport.

The announcement says a company called Have a Heart Compassion Care qualified for the Davenport dispensary. We are working to find out more about the company.

Dispensary licenses were also approved in Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Windsor Heights, and Sioux City. It only allows for the distribution of cannabidiol which is limited to plant extracts in the form of oils or creams.