Iowa astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson, visits Davenport

The University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business in the Quad Cities welcomed a guest from out of this world. Astronaut, Dr. Peggy Whitson, addressed the students about the importance of leadership.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson (Photo Source: NASA / MGN)

Whitson, a graduate of Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, has spent more time in space and completed more spacewalks than any American in history. Dr. Whitson says lessons learned through her time at NASA can apply in everyday life, whether your office is on the International Space Station or a board room here in the Quad Cities.

