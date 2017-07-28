Iowa baby battles herpes virus; mother warns other parents

An Iowa mother is putting out a stern warning after what she believes caused her baby to be covered in sores.

First, a warning -- the pictures of this little guy could be hard to look at.

Baby Juliano is in terrible pain. He has cold sores taking over his face and mouth.

KWWL talked to his mother Samantha Rodgers on Facetime.

"He had blisters growing outside of his mouth"

Rodgers says doctors told her he had the flu, or a bad case of hand foot and mouth disease, but it got worse.

"His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach."

Juliano was sent to Blank Children Hospital in Des Moines where he was tested.

"They swabbed his mouth and tested it and it came back as he has herpes."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin and touching things that are contaminated with the virus.

"Pretty much this person gave my baby herpes--not intentionally."

Rodgers says she's not completely sure who gave her baby the virus

"All I can say is just be cautious, it can be anybody your best friend, your sister, your brother, or your mom, it can be anybody everybody needs to wash their hands sanitize if you see a cold sore or anything on them just don't let them come by your baby."

Baby Juliano is doing better, but he will now carry this burden for the rest of his life.

"It sucks because this is a life long problem now every time he runs a fever every time he's sick he can have an outbreak, I don't know how to handle this, I am trying to do the best, it's sad, it breaks my heart and I can't do anything to help him."

Rodgers says Juliano should be going home soon to finish treatment. The next goal is to get Juliano to eat something, which Rodgers says he hasn't done since last week.

This story comes just a little more than a week after another Des Moines baby lost her life to a cold sore infection.

