Iowa baby gets Lyme Disease from tick

The Wagner family was vacationing in Wisconsin over the July 4th holiday when 2-month-old Jett was bitten by a deer tick.

“We do not think it was attached for more than a few hours,” Mike Wagner, Jett’s father, tells KWQC.

After the tick was removed from the baby, all seemed fine until ten days later when “a bull's-eye rash showed up,” Wagner said.

Jett was taken to the emergency room with a 103 fever and rapid heartbeat.

Wagner said Jett was on monitors for two days until the fever broke and was released six days later.

Wagner said the ordeal was difficult for him and his wife “knowing we as parents have done everything we can with the signs Jett and his body has given us.”

A first test for Lyme Disease came back negative, but last Friday the family learned a second test was positive.

Jett is now on antibiotics for two weeks, but Wagner says he already seems back to normal with no signs of discomfort.

Although tweezers were used to remove the tick, the method the CDC recommends, Wagner says the head broke off and was then “removed with a scraping action similar to removing a sliver.”

If he had it to do over again, Wagner said he “would get closer to the skin, maybe even pinching the skin a little.”

Wagner also says from now on he will bring a fine tip tweezer set when the family travels.

He is sharing Jett’s story so that others will remember to check for ticks regularly.

“We are just trying to get people to be aware of ticks when outdoors,” Wagner said. “This can happen to anyone.”