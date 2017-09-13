Iowa bear sighting

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Iowa officials say a black bear has been spotted just southeast of Montezuma in central Iowa.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office tells the Press-Citizen that deputies and an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer confirmed the bear's presence on Tuesday.
DNR Conservation Officer John Steinbach says the bear ran in front of a sheriff's cruiser and into a cornfield as he and the deputies were out looking in the area.
Officials say the bear has shown no signs of aggression and is not considered a threat, although those who spot the animal should keep their distance.
Steinbach believes the bear is young and simply looking for a place to live.
