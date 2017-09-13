Iowa bear sighting

Iowa officials say a black bear has been spotted just southeast of Montezuma in central Iowa.



The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office tells the Press-Citizen that deputies and an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer confirmed the bear's presence on Tuesday.



DNR Conservation Officer John Steinbach says the bear ran in front of a sheriff's cruiser and into a cornfield as he and the deputies were out looking in the area.



Officials say the bear has shown no signs of aggression and is not considered a threat, although those who spot the animal should keep their distance.



Steinbach believes the bear is young and simply looking for a place to live.