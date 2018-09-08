Iowa beats Iowa State 13-3 for 4th straight win in series

Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:47 left and Iowa beat Iowa State 13-3 on Saturday for the fourth year in a row.

Miguel Recinos added a pair of field goals for the Hawkeyes (2-0). Iowa's winning streak over the Cyclones (0-1) is the longest since the Hawkeyes took 15 straight from 1983-97.

The latest matchup between these two in-state rivals was mostly a slog between what could be two of the better defenses in the country. But Iowa finally put together a decent drive when it mattered most by going 83 yards in 13 plays - highlighted by a 30-yard reception by Brandon Smith to set up Sargent's touchdown.

Kyle Kempt threw for 126 yards for Iowa State before leaving with what appeared to be a leg injury, and Iowa held the Cyclones to 188 yards overall.

Iowa State's David Montgomery ran for just 44 yards on 17 carries.

Nate Stanley was 16 of 28 passing for the Hawkeyes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones defense, which was so good in 2017, looked like it hadn't lost a beat. But Iowa State couldn't find a way to get Montgomery in space, and its offensive line couldn't crack many holes for him between the tackles either. The bigger concern moving forward will be Kempt though.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have the makings of a special defense, and that could lead to a special season in Iowa City - especially with what appears to be an easy schedule. Iowa's wide receivers struggled mightily until the game-deciding drive, and its passing game as a whole has been subpar through two games. But with the way their defense has been playing, that hasn't mattered much yet.

UP NEXT

The Cyclones host No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Northern Iowa of the FCS on Saturday.

