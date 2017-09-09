Iowa beats Iowa State in overtime, retains CyHawk Trophy

Nathan Stanley's touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave Iowa a 44-41 win against Iowa State Saturday. It's the third straight season the Hawkeyes have beat the Cyclones.

It was a back and forth game throughout. Tied at 31 in the fourth quarter, Jacob Park threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler, handing Iowa State a 38-31 lead.

Iowa responded with a Stanley touchdown pass to Akrum Wadley, tieing the game at 38 and sending it to overtime.

Stanley finished the game 27-of-41 for 333 yards and five touchdown passes, including the game winner. Wadley recorded 190 yards of total offense, including two total touchdowns.

For Iowa State, Jacob Park threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns while David Montgomery led the rushing attack with 112 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa returns home next week against North Texas, while Iowa State travels to Akron.