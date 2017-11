Lincoln, NE-

Akrum Wadley ran for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns as Iowa beat Nebraska 56-14 Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Nathan Stanley threw for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of them to Noah Fant who led Iowa with 116 receiving yards.

Iowa finishes the season with a record of 7-5. Iowa's Bowl Game destination will be announced one week from Sunday.