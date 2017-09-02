Iowa beats Wyoming in season opener, 24-3

Sophomore quarterback Nathan Stanley threw three touchdown passes in his first career start as Iowa knocked off Wyoming, 24-3, to open the season Saturday.

Stanley finished the game 8-15 for 125 yards. Two of Stanley's three touchdown passes went to Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant.

Akrum Wadley led the Iowa rushing attack with 116 yards. James Butler added 47 yards on the ground.

It was the Hawkeye defense that shined throughout the day though, holding a potent Cowboy offense to just three points. Iowa intercepted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen twice in the game.

The Hawks will face in-state rival Iowa State next Saturday, Sept. 9, in Ames.