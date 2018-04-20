Iowa bill would make fake service animals a crime

A bill in the Iowa House would make it illegal for someone to lie about having a service animal. People who claim an animal is a service dog when it isn't could end up in jail if a new bill becomes law in Iowa. Iowans could be charged with a simple misdemeanor if they intentionally misrepresent an animal as a service dog and could face up to 30 days in prison.

David Umphrey helps people with disabilities find service animals and said more and more people aren't being truthful.

"A person doesn't have to be honest about it, we hope that they are," Umphrey said. "We hope that only people with disabilities where the dog mitigates their disability in some manner are using this, unfortunately that's not the case."

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, staff members are only allowed to ask two questions. The first, if the service animal is required because of a disability and what work or tasks it's been trained to perform. Currently, there are no certifications or requirements that classify service animals. Lawmakers said the bill will be difficult to pass, due to several amendments being considered. The legislative session is expected to end the first week in May.