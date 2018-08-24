Iowa boosts Medicaid payout by $344 million in new contracts

Iowa officials say they're giving a $344 million raise to two companies that manage the state's Medicaid program.

The state's share is nearly $103 million, or a 7.5 percent increase. The federal government will cover the remainder.

The Iowa Department of Human Services, which oversees the health care program for 680,000 poor and disabled Iowans, said Friday the additional funding is "a manageable increase."

Medicaid Director Michael Randol says the new contracts improve oversight of services provided by UnitedHealthcare and Amerigroup.

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen calls the increased cost a gut punch to Iowa taxpayers.

Former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad privatized the program in 2016 and Gov. Kim Reynolds supports it despite questions about whether it is saving the promised millions of dollars and complaints that services have deteriorated.

Rep. Chris Hall, a ranking member of Appropriations, released this statement regarding the contracts:

“Today’s announcement will cost taxpayers 62 percent of our ending balance, putting the state budget in a dangerous place again. In the same year, Republican lawmakers gave a 1 percent increase to kids in our public schools, they will provide a 7.5 percent increase and nearly three times as much money to out-of-state insurance companies.

The Reynolds administration is throwing money at a dumpster fire with no guarantee it will improve healthcare for the state’s most vulnerable citizens.”