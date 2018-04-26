Iowa-born newlyweds celebrate after paralyzed groom walks down aisle

Last weekend, in Jupiter, Florida, Chris Norton walked down the aisle and married Emily Summers. This is quite the feat for Chris, who is paralyzed.

It happened in 2010 during a football game in the middle of his freshman year playing for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He sustained a spinal cord injury and was told by doctors that he had a three percent chance of ever walking again.

With Emily's help, Chris was able to walk down the aisle on Saturday, April 21, 2018. He stood next to her at the altar, and they exchanged vows during an emotional ceremony.

Chris is originally from Altoona, Iowa. Emily is an Iowa State graduate, and she was born and raised in Muscatine, Iowa. Her parents still live there. They were present at the wedding, and they say it was an incredible moment to witness.

