Iowa boy recovering after allegedly being thrown by babysitter

A one year old boy in Cedar Rapids is recovering after his family claims their babysitter threw him. This reaction, the family said, was all because the boy wouldn't take a nap.

Max Walker now sits in a half body cast with a spiral fracture to his femur.

His parents said the babysitter picked him up by the ankle and the arm and threw him.

"When I picked him up and heard him screaming and crying and to think he was like that and not given any kind of support, any kind of love, any kind of caring gestures for his inury, and as an adult I can barely imagine the pain, and to think that he was just there and nobody helping him is just devastating," said Max's Mother, RaeEllen Walker.

RaeEllen said she was told by the babysitter that Max had been crying all day.

Max's mother also said, that very same day, a detective went and visited the babysitter and she allegedly admitted to everything. Max's family said the detective later told them about the confession.

Max's parents say he will be in the cast for about two months. After it comes off, the boy will have to learn to walk once again.

Cedar Rapids Police said there is an active investigation involving this family