ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) North Scott's Corvon Seales scored 34 points as the Iowa All-Stars knocked off Illinois in the annual Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Game, 111-106.
Seales was named the MVP of the game.
In the girls game, Annawan's Jayde VanHyfte scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Illinois cruised over Iowa, 86-57. VanHyfte, an Arizona State signee, won the MVP award as well.
Iowa boys, Illinois girls win cross-state All-Star games
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) North Scott's Corvon Seales scored 34 points as the Iowa All-Stars knocked off Illinois in the annual Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Game, 111-106.