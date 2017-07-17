Iowa businessman Fred Hubbell launches campaign for governor

Iowa businessman Fred Hubbell has made it official: He's in the running for governor next year.

The Democrat released a nearly four-minute video Monday announcing a formal campaign for the state's top job. He launched an exploratory campaign in May, a move that allowed him to raise money.

The 66-year-old Hubbell has never been elected to public office, though he served as interim director of the Iowa Department of Economic Development. He's a well-known philanthropist and campaign donor whose family has been involved in multiple business ventures in the state.

Hubbell says his priorities include improving job wages, health care and education.

Several Democrats have announced gubernatorial campaigns to seek their party's nomination in 2018. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also plans to run and seek her own four-year term.

