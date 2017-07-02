Iowa cancer patient's baseball dreams come true

A little Iowa boy who has battled a rare cancer for over a year had one dream: to play baseball. This summer his community made it happen.

Two teams. One from Council Bluffs in blue.The others in red are from Harlan. But for one person, they're all on the same team.

First at bat is nine-year-old Jaxon Rold. He's the lead hitter for the Harlan Cyclones and for good reason. Hitting a home run, his team waiting for him at the plate.

"It goes beyond baseball. It's good friendship too," said Jaxon's dad.

Trent Rold and Devin Mahoney are Jaxon's parents. They'd been looking for a team that could accommodate Jaxon's needs, and they found one right at home.

"I'm like really, you want my kid in a wheelchair on your team? So it's been amazing," said Jaxon's mom.

Not only did they want him, they put him to work in the outfield. During a game his input is invaluable, but Jaxon's favorite part is being at bat to the chants of "Jaxon strong!" He drives it home again, leaving the competition in the dust for six home-runs.

"I think six home runs is good."

He's modest, but to his coaches and his community, he's an inspiration. The other team even made and signed a special bat for Jaxon's last game of the season.

His parents watch proudly from the stands because while time is never promised, during Jaxon's time in the field, he's just another kid.

"They involve him instead of, he's here as a mascot. Makes a big difference," said Jaxon's dad.

