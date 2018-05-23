Iowa candidate runs outside group supporting his campaign

A Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State has been running a political action committee that's supporting his campaign despite a law that appears to ban the practice.

Jim Mowrer has continued to serve as treasurer of The Majority Rules, which he created after the 2016 presidential election to seek the abolishment of the electoral college.

The PAC has donated to and endorsed Mowrer's campaign. It's also made payments for consulting services to a company Mowrer manages.

Iowa law states that candidates for state office cannot "establish, direct, or maintain a political committee." The Republican Party of Iowa filed a complaint Tuesday alleging that Mowrer is breaking the law, seeking an investigation and "all appropriate sanctions and penalties" for any violations found.

A lawyer for Mowrer's campaign says he doesn't believe the state law applies because The Majority Rules is a federal PAC.