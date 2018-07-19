Iowa communities, businesses and politicians respond to storm damage

Thu 9:52 PM, Jul 19, 2018

Iowa (KWQC) — Iowa communities, businesses and politicians have begun to respond to storm damage after storms rolled across central Iowa on Thursday.

Vermeer, an agricultural machinery plant in Pella, Iowa was hit by a tornado injuring seven.

The Alliant Energy Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to American Red Cross relief efforts. The money will help jump-start recovery work in Marshalltown.

Governor Reynolds was at the State Emergency Operations Center right now being briefed on the storms/tornadoes.


The communities are already out assiting in whatever ways possible.


The Marshalltown newspaper the Times Republican went to Tama to ensure a newspaper will be out on Thursday.


Resource providers are already on the scene and working to restore electricity to communities affected by the storms.


 