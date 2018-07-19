Iowa communities, businesses and politicians respond to storm damage

Iowa communities, businesses and politicians have begun to respond to storm damage after storms rolled across central Iowa on Thursday.

Vermeer, an agricultural machinery plant in Pella, Iowa was hit by a tornado injuring seven.

The Alliant Energy Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to American Red Cross relief efforts. The money will help jump-start recovery work in Marshalltown.

Governor Reynolds was at the State Emergency Operations Center right now being briefed on the storms/tornadoes.

Gov. Reynolds is at the State Emergency Operations Center right now being briefed on today's storms/tornadoes. HSEMD is in constant contact with county emergency management as they're in the process of assessing damage. #iagov https://t.co/6P8Vbbc5Oe — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 20, 2018

The communities are already out assiting in whatever ways possible.

This man showed up and asked Marshalltown Police what he could do. They put a vest on him and asked him to direct traffic. @WHOhd @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/HoOzVNqqAg — Dan Winters (@danwinters) July 20, 2018

The Marshalltown newspaper the Times Republican went to Tama to ensure a newspaper will be out on Thursday.

Marshalltown is devastated. We are doing what we can to gather information and get a paper out. Please reply if you have a story or information to share. pic.twitter.com/9w2KrKBhWR — Times-Republican (@marshalltowntr) July 19, 2018

Resource providers are already on the scene and working to restore electricity to communities affected by the storms.