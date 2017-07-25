Iowa company says it had sold the truck found in Texas

The Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems.

Public records show that Pyle Transportation Inc. failed to pay federal employment and trucking taxes for years, has faced lawsuits over unpaid wages owed to drivers, and has been ordered to pay penalties for violations of federal safety rules.

The company says it had sold the truck found in Texas and was delivering it to the purchaser.