10-year-anniversary of Iowa Smoke-Free Air Act

It's been ten years to the day that Iowa cleared the air with the Smoke-free Air Act. Former Governor Chet Culver signed the bill into law back in 2008. It bans smoking in bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment venues.

The Hamburg Inn has been a place for families to dine in since 1948.

But before the ban in, 2008, a coffee could be accompanied by a stogie.

"It's not like the smoke would stop at the smoking section, it would drift through the whole place so that was always kind of a silly thing to do," said Adam Angstad.

Angstad has been serving here for about twelve years, two of them in a cloud of smokers He said, while the air is clearer these days, he's still heading home in need of a shower.

"You just smell like French fries and sausages when you get done. You don't have to like wash off smoke but it's not like you don't have to wash yourself any less," said Angstad. "You're all sweaty and so tired you're stupid."

But Angstad notes that it affects the clientele above all.

"It's more different for the customers than anything else," said Angstad.

David Danskin first started biting into the Hamburg burgers in the sixties. Although, he put the cigarettes down more than 15 years ago, Danskin said he's happy the smoke has cleared.

"Even when I smoked I didn't much like being around it," said Danskin. It's just an irritant. Smells bad."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it's also hazardous to your health. They estimate it contributes to 41,000 deaths among nonsmoking adults, each year.

Meanwhile, those who do light up, said despite the habit they get why the law is in place.

"I'm kind of a heavy smoker, it's bad. I need to quit" said Griffin Ford. "If I were a non-smoker I wouldn't want a bunch of people smoking around me,"

Although, that understanding comes with its drawbacks.

"In the winter I would just like to stay inside just to smoke a cigarette but for the most part it doesn't bother me," said Ford