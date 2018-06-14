Iowa congressman proud to be top spender on communications

An Iowa congressman facing a tough re-election campaign says he's proud he's spent more than any other representative communicating with his constituents.

Expense records for the 115th Congress show that Rep. Rod Blum spent $400,000 on mass mailings and mass communications sent to his district from January 2017 through March 31.

That's more than any of the other 434 members. Blum's three colleagues in the Iowa delegation collectively spent less than $20,000 on such communications during that period.

Asked for comment, Blum recently wrote on Twitter that he's proud of that ranking. He says he's also no. 1 in saving the most money in his office budget, $275,000.

Blum, a two-term Republican form Dubuque, is running for re-election against Democratic state Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

The communications include unsolicited mailings, calls and emails distributed to 500 or more persons.