Iowa corn maze pays tribute to "The Wave"

A corn maze in southeast Iowa is paying tribute to "The Wave."

This fall's 10-acre maze at Harvestville Farm in Donnellson pays tribute to a tradition that began last year at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

At the end of the first quarter, fans at the Iowa Hawkeye football games are asked to turn and wave to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The 3.5-mile maze will be donating $1 of every admission during Saturday home games in September and October to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Harvestville Farm is open September 1 to October 31 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.