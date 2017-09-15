Iowa couple celebrate 50th years with free ice cream tour of state

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) — Bob and Kate Shaw from Spirit Lake, Iowa are celebrating 50 years of marriage by touring the sate in a 50-year-old ice cream truck and giving away free ice cream along the way. They stopped by Antique Archaeology in LeClaire, Iowa on Friday morning, September 15, 2017. Dozens came out to say hi and enjoy some ice cream. Thanks for the treat Bob and Kate!
By Jeff Whitten |
Posted: Fri 2:06 PM, Sep 15, 2017 |
Updated: Fri 2:13 PM, Sep 15, 2017