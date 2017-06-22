Iowa couple charged after disabled woman burned in bath

Iowa authorities have charged an Urbandale couple with kidnapping and neglect in the case of a disabled woman in their care who suffered severe chemical burns.

Fifty-one-year-old Katrina Joy Eubanks and 55-year-old Garry Eubanks are being held in a Florida jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Police say Katrina Eubanks, a hired caregiver, bathed the 19-year-old woman in bleach and Epsom salt on May 28 in her home.

Police say the Eubanks did not seek treatment for her burns for days and that police only learned of it after Garry Eubanks told someone about plans to take the woman to Florida to be treated by a family member who is a nurse.

The Eubanks took Bent to a hospital near Tampa on June 1, where staff called police.