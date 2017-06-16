Iowa court: Mandatory juvenile sentences should be uncommon

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that two men who committed felonies as juveniles and were sentenced to more than 17 years in prison without parole must be resentenced.

The court concluded in a 4-3 opinion that long juvenile sentences without the possibility of parole should be uncommon.

The ruling means Christopher Roby, of Waterloo and Jarrod Majors, of Bedford, are likely to be paroled. Both were sentenced to more than 17 years without parole, Roby for sexual abuse and Majors for attempted murder.

The case sets Iowa apart from most other states in its practice of telling judges that mandatory minimum prison terms for juveniles should only be short sentences and should be rare after careful individual review based only on evidence and expert testimony.