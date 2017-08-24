Iowa creeper cat “deputized” after obsessing over traffic stop

A curious cat that appeared to be offering backup – or was maybe just being judgmental – has been honorarily deputized.

The ginger feline nicknamed “Deputy Whiskers” recently appeared in the darkness on Highway 65 near Zearing when Story County Deputy Kyle Schultz pulled over a car for speeding.

“Deputy Whiskers sat and watched the driver of the car for the entire length of the stop, approximately ten minutes,” reported Schultz.

Whiskers, according to the sheriff’s department, stayed at the scene and “watched Deputy Schultz after the traffic violator was back on the road.”

Only when Shultz departed did Whiskers figure the show was over and “retreated back into the ditch.”

The Story County Sheriff posted a photo of Deputy Whiskers with the caption, “Backup comes in all forms” and the hashtag #MeowFastWereYouGoing.