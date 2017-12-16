Iowa cruises against Drake at the Hy-Vee Classic, 90-64

Tyler Cook scored 23 points, Jordan Bohannon had 15 with seven assists and Iowa cruised past Drake 90-64 on Saturday, its sixth straight win over the rival Bulldogs.

Nicholas Baer scored 11 points with 14 rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Hawkeyes (6-6), who climbed back to .500 despite a recent stretch of six losses in seven games.

Iowa used a 13-0 run late in the first half to jump ahead 40-33. The Hawkeyes then outscored Drake 19-9 to start the second half, a run capped by a Bohannon 3 that put them ahead 59-42.

The Hawkeyes had perhaps their most dominant performance of the season, outscoring the smaller Bulldogs 52-26 in the paint and shooting 55 percent from the field.

Nick McGlynn scored 14 points to lead Drake (5-6), which has dropped five of its last six games. Star Reed Timmer was held to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

