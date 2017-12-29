Iowa cruises over Northern Illinois in non-conference finale, 98-75

Luka Garza scored 25 points and Iowa cruised past Northern Illinois 98-75 for its fifth straight win.

From the game's opening tip, Iowa (9-6) controlled the tempo and jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first three minutes thanks in part to Tyler Cook's aggressive start. The sophomore forward scored nine points, grabbed two rebounds (both offensive), and notched an assist within the contest's initial moments.

Cook finished with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

From there, it was all about efficient basketball. Iowa sank 67 percent of its first-half shots and finished the game shooting at 58 percent.

Ball movement helped Hawkeyes find open teammates, as Iowa recorded a season-high 34 assists on 36 baskets. Five players dished out four or more assists, with Jordan Bohannon leading the way with seven.

Iowa's assist total tied the school record.

Northern Illinois (7-6) only recorded 13 assists and turned the ball over 12 times.

Eugene German scored 20 points in 23 minutes for the Huskies. Justin Thomas added 16 points.

