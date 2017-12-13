Iowa district apologizes to student in cancer recovery

A school district in southeast Iowa has apologized after disciplining a student who is recovering from cancer treatment and violated the dress code by covering her head.

The Hawk Eye reports that 15-year-old Chloe Terpenning was disciplined last week at West Burlington High School for not following the school's dress code regarding headwear. Chloe is currently in remission following chemotherapy treatment for stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Superintendent David Schmitt says West Burlington Independent School District apologizes to Chloe for their insensitive approach to dealing with her hair loss. Schmitt says it was an "error of judgment" and that the district has taken action to prevent this from happening again.

Chloe started a petition Friday to end to the headwear policy for current and future cancer patients.