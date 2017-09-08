Iowa driver arrested after passenger falls out of the back of the truck

A Mediapolis man is seriously injured after falling out of the back of a pickup truck.

The Des Moines County Sheriff responded to the scene of the injury just after 11:00 AM Friday morning.

Officers say the truck was in the area of 102nd Avenue and Pegtown Road.

24-year-old Ryan Dickenson from rural Mediapolis sustained serious injuries in the fall. Dickenson was taken to the University of Iowa by MedForce helicopter for treatment.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Bryce Rhum of Burlington, Iowa was arrested later and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

