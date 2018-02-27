Iowa drivers recognized for 25 years of accident-free driving with UPS

How's your driving record? UPS is recognizing 21 drivers from Iowa who have gone 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Among them are two drivers serving the Davenport area: Steve Basquin of Hiawatha and Dallas Cizek of Bettendorf. While their records are impressive, the top honors in the state go to Cleo Underwood of Des Moines. He's logged 42 years of accident-free driving.

There are 999 total full-time UPS drivers in Iowa. We asked the company for information on Illinois drivers being honored and are waiting for a response.

